U.N. Security Council committee blacklists Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar: diplomats

Maulana Masood Azhar, head of Pakistan's militant Jaish-e-Mohammad party, attends a pro-Taliban conference organised by the Afghan Defence Council in Islamabad August 26, 2001. REUTERS/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.N. Security Council committee blacklisted Masood Azhar, the head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), on Wednesday after China dropped its obstruction of the move, diplomats said.

JeM carried out a February 14 attack in Kashmir that killed at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, making it the deadliest in the disputed region during a 30-year-long insurgency. The attack increased tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India.