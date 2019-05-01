Top News
May 1, 2019 / 1:23 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

U.N. Security Council committee blacklists Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar: diplomats

1 Min Read

Maulana Masood Azhar, head of Pakistan's militant Jaish-e-Mohammad party, attends a pro-Taliban conference organised by the Afghan Defence Council in Islamabad August 26, 2001. REUTERS/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.N. Security Council committee blacklisted Masood Azhar, the head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), on Wednesday after China dropped its obstruction of the move, diplomats said. 

JeM carried out a February 14 attack in Kashmir that killed at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, making it the deadliest in the disputed region during a 30-year-long insurgency. The attack increased tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
