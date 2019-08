FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire U.S. August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan, in a call on Friday that it was important that India and Pakistan reduce tensions in Kashmir and Jammu through “bilateral dialogue,” the White House said in a statement.