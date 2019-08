Indian security force personnel stand guard in a deserted street during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, in Srinagar August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Chinese ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, said on Friday that members of the Security Council generally feel India and Pakistan should both refrain from unilateral action over Kashmir.

Zhang told reporters that the situation in Kashmir is “already very tense and very dangerous.”