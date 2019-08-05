Top News
August 5, 2019 / 4:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. chief urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir

1 Min Read

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at the Security Council stakeout at the United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, his spokesman said on Monday, after India revoked the special status of Kashmir, the Himalayan region that has long been a flashpoint in ties with neighboring Pakistan.

“We urge all parties to exercise restraint,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, adding that U.N. peacekeepers observing a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the state of Jammu and Kashmir “has observed and reported an increase in military activity along the line of control.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool

