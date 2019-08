U.N. chief urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at the Security Council stakeout at the United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, his spokesman said on Monday, after India revoked the special status of Kashmir, the Himalayan region that has long been a flashpoint in ties with neighboring Pakistan.

“We urge all parties to exercise restraint,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, adding that U.N. peacekeepers observing a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the state of Jammu and Kashmir “has observed and reported an increase in military activity along the line of control.”