Indian security forces personnel patrol a deserted road during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for Kashmir, in Srinagar August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday said it supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on the disputed Kashmir region and called for calm and restraint as the dispute escalated.

“We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern,” a department spokeswoman said in a statement.