Airline Vistara halts service to north Indian cities amid tensions

FILE PHOTO: A Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft prepares for takeoff at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian airline Vistara said on Wednesday flights to and from four cities in northern India are on hold as tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan escalate.

“Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold,” Vistara, a joint venture between India’s Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited said in a tweet.

India said its warplanes struck a militant training camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday, raising the risk of conflict between the two countries.