India to ease clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir in next few days

An Indian security force personnel keeps guard alongside a road during restrictions after the government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will lift restrictions on people’s movements and communication links in Kashmir in the next few days, the central government told the Supreme Court on Friday.

The court was hearing a petition by a newspaper editor seeking restoration of telephone and internet services snapped this month, just before the government withdrew Kashmir’s special status, to prevent protests.

The restrictions would be lifted in the “next few days,” the government lawyer, Tushar Mehta, said.