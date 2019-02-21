India will stop share of its water flowing into Pakistan: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari is pictured in his office in New Delhi, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has decided to stop the flow of water to Pakistan from its share in the rivers under the Indus Water Treaty regulating river flows between the two nations, a government minister said on Thursday.

“Our government has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan,” Nitin Gadkari, India’s transport and water resources minister, tweeted.

India will divert water from eastern rivers and supply it to its people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, he said.