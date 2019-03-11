U.S., India, discuss 'urgency' of Pakistan actions on terrorism

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told his Indian counterpart, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, on Monday that the United States stands with India in fighting terrorism, the State Department said, after a suicide attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy claimed by Pakistan-based militants.

“Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Gokhale discussed the importance of bringing those responsible for the attack to justice and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil,” the State Department said after a meeting between the two top diplomats.