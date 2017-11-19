FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L&T wins $1.3 billion construction contract: statement
November 19, 2017 / 10:53 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

L&T wins $1.3 billion construction contract: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s top engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd has secured a contract to build a $1.3 billion Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the company said in a statement, in a big boost for the firm.

A man waits at a bus-stop with an advertisement of Larsen & Toubro outside the company's manufacturing unit in Mumbai January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

“The project involves construction of a 21.8 km (13.6 mile)bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with Navi Mumbai,” the statement issued late on Saturday said.

Larsen & Toubro earlier this month reported consolidated net profit of 18.2 billion rupees ($279.31 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from 14.35 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 65.0100 rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Richard Pullin

