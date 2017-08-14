FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 hours ago
Landslide leaves 47 dead in Himachal Pradesh
#Top News
August 13, 2017 / 6:05 PM / 6 hours ago

Landslide leaves 47 dead in Himachal Pradesh

1 Min Read

Indian policemen and rescue workers search for survivors amid the rubble after a landslide caused by a cloudburst swept two buses off the road into a gorge, in Mandi district, in Himachal Pradesh, India, August 13, 2017.Stringer

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A massive landslide caused by a cloudburst swept two buses off the road into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh state, killing more than 40 people, an official said.

Rescuers recovered 47 dead bodies on Sunday before search operations were called off. No other passengers were known to be missing, Krishan Kumar, a public relations officer at the National Disaster Response Force, told Reuters.

"We will do a confirmatory search tomorrow morning," Kumar said. "But reports suggest all the bodies have been recovered."

The incident happened in Mandi district, 431 km (268 miles) north of New Delhi early on Sunday morning, local media reported.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, editing by Larry King

