FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's 76 percent LED bulbs found to be spurious - survey
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 30, 2017 / 8:50 AM / in 21 hours

India's 76 percent LED bulbs found to be spurious - survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Three-fourths of light emitting diode (LED) bulbs sold in India’s $1 billion market were found non-compliant with government’s consumer safety standards, market research firm Nielsen said in a survey on Monday.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Light bulbs and LED lights are displayed at a hawker's booth in Hong Kong, China August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

The report, based on a study of 200 electrical retail outlets across major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and New Delhi in July, found the products to be spurious and riskier, with the highest number of violations in the national capital.

“The spurious and non-branded LED products are a serious threat to not just the organised and compliant market players but also to the government’s key programs like Make in India,” the report said, referring to the government’s programme to set up more manufacturing units in the country.

In August, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had ordered LED makers to register their products with BIS for safety checks, in a market where smuggling of Chinese products is rampant.

India is tightening quality controls for consumer and capital goods, officials say, a move that follows calls to curb cheap imports from China amid diplomatic tensions between the world’s two most populous nations over their shared border.

“They (spurious products) also impact government’s tax revenue collections...defeat investment objectives and go against the ‘ease of doing’ business philosophy,” it said.

The findings showed that 48 percent of LED bulb brands had no mention of manufacturer’s address and 31 percent did not have a manufacturer’s name.

($1 = 64.9300 rupees)

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.