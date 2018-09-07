Veteran Singapore diplomat calls for gay community to challenge sex ban

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A veteran Singapore diplomat on Thursday called for Singapore’s gay community to challenge a law that bans gay sex in the conservative city-state, following India’s scrapping of the same British colonial-era legislation.

Singaporean professor Tommy Koh attends the 15th ASEAN Lecture on "ASEAN: Next 50" at the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

Tommy Koh, a prominent diplomat and lawyer, made the comments in response to a Facebook post by a senior Singapore-based academic on India’s landmark ruling on Thursday.

Simon Chesterman, dean of the National University of Singapore Faculty of Law, shared a New York Times story on the ruling, congratulating a former classmate and others on the change.

“I would encourage our gay community to bring a class action to challenge the consitutionality of Section 377A,” Koh wrote.

Previous legal challenges in 2014 on the constitutionality of the law failed. Reminded of this by another Facebook user, Koh said from his verified account: “try again”.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has previously said that most Singaporeans would want to keep the statute and that Singapore society “is not that liberal on these matters”.

The prime minister’s office and the home ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Koh’s comments or current government thinking on the matter on Friday.

Koh did not immediately respond to a request for further comments.

Under Singapore’s law 377A, a man found to have committed an act of “gross indecency” with another man could be jailed for up to two years, although prosecutions are rare. The law does not apply to homosexual acts between women.