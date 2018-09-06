Supreme Court lifts ban on gay sex

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Supreme Court lifted a colonial-era ban on gay sex on Thursday, in a landmark judgement activists hope will improve rights for the LGBT community in the country.

A man walks inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A five-judge panel in the Supreme Court was unanimous in its decision to end the law commonly known as “Section 377”, that prohibits “carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal” - which is widely interpreted to refer to gay sex.