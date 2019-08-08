Gail India offers U.S. LNG cargoes for Oct-Dec: sources

Birds fly past the logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd installed on its corporate office building in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Gail (India) has offered three cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading from the Cove Point terminal in the United States, two industry sources said on Thursday.

The cargoes are offered for loading over October, November and December, the sources said.

The tender closes on Aug. 8, one source said.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy’s Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass site.