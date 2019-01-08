Gail India seeks LNG cargo for Jan-Feb delivery: sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Gail (India) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in late January to February, two industry sources said.
The cargo is for delivery over Jan. 20 to Feb. 5 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) Dabhoj/Dahej basis, one of them said.
Offers are due by Jan. 8, the source added.
India’s state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC) are also seeking LNG cargoes for delivery in the spot market, sources have said.
