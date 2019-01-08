Money News
Gail India seeks LNG cargo for Jan-Feb delivery: sources

Birds fly past the logo of natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd installed on its corporate office building in New Delhi, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Gail (India) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in late January to February, two industry sources said.

The cargo is for delivery over Jan. 20 to Feb. 5 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) Dabhoj/Dahej basis, one of them said.

Offers are due by Jan. 8, the source added.

India’s state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC) are also seeking LNG cargoes for delivery in the spot market, sources have said.

