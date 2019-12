FILE PHOTO: A man paints the logo of oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) on a wall on the outskirts of Kochi, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in mid-January, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The tender closes on Dec. 10 and is valid until Dec. 12, one of them said.