SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India’s Essar Group is seeking 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in 2020, three industry sources said on Thursday.

The company is seeking one cargo a month, one of the sources said. The tender is closing on Friday, according to a second source.

Essar last sought six LNG cargoes for delivery over September this year to mid-January next year, sources have said.