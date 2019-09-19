GSPC seeks LNG cargo for late Oct-early Nov delivery: sources

LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India’s Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery over late October to early November, three industry sources said on Thursday.

The company is seeking the cargo for delivery into Dahej or Hazira or any West Coast discharge port at buyer’s option, according to one of the sources.

Offers are due by Sept. 23, the source added.