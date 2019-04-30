GSPC seeks LNG cargoes for June 2019 to April 2020 - sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India’s Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery from June 2019 to April 2020 via two separate tenders, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The company is seeking two cargoes for delivery into Dahej on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for June 6 to 10 and June 26 to 30 in a tender closing on April 30 and valid until May 1, one of the sources said.

GSPC is also seeking six cargoes for delivery from August 2019 to April 2020 in a separate tender that closes on May 1, the source said .