LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp is seeking 6 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery over April to December, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The refiner was seeking the cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, one of the sources said.

Offers are due by Jan. 15, a second source added.