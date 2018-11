An Indian Oil tanker driver waits outside a fuel depot in Mumbai, India, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in January, two industry sources said on Monday.

The company is seeking the cargoes on a delivered ex-ship basis into Gujarat between Jan. 7 and Jan. 14, and from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, one of the sources said.

The tender closes on Nov. 27, with same-day validity.