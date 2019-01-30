Money News
January 30, 2019 / 4:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian Oil seeks commissioning cargo for new Ennore LNG terminal: sources

1 Min Read

A worker prepares to fill the tank of a car at a Lanka India Oil fuel station in Colombo April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is seeking a commissioning cargo for its new Ennore liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in south India, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

The state-owned company is seeking a partial cargo for delivery on Feb. 25, with offers due by Feb. 11, one of the sources said.

IOC chairman Sanjiv Singh had said earlier this month that the 5-million-tonnes-per-year Ennore terminal will likely be commissioned by January, but the tender suggests there will likely be a delay, the sources said.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below