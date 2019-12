A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in the second half of December, two industry sources said.

The cargo was offered for delivery on Dec. 22 in a tender that closes on Dec. 10 and is valid for the same day, they said.