February 4, 2020 / 8:44 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

India's Essar Steel seeks 36 LNG cargoes for 2021-2023 delivery - sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India’s Essar Steel is seeking 36 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery over 2021 to 2023, three industry sources said on Tuesday.

The tender closes on Feb. 5 and remains valid until Feb. 7, one of them said.

This is likely a reissue of an earlier tender by the company in November last year for the same volumes and delivery period, a second source said, though this could not immediately be confirmed.

An Essar Steel spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
