India's GSPC seeks LNG cargoes for March to November delivery - sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India’s GSPC is seeking 6 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery over March to November through two separate tenders, two industry sources said.

It is seeking one cargo for delivery over March 23 to 31 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, in a tender that closed on March 3 and valid until March 4, they said.

It is also seeking five cargoes for delivery over April to November, also on a DES basis, in a separate tender that closes on March 4 and valid until March 5, they added.