FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Reliance Industries Limited sign board installed on a road divider in Gandhinagar January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in October, two industry sources said on Friday.

The refiner is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for delivery over Oct. 5 to 14 into Hazira, one of the sources said.

The tender closed on Thursday and it was not immediately clear if it had been awarded.