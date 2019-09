A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries installed outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in the second half of October, two industry sources said on Thursday.

The cargo for late October delivery is sought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis into Hazira, one of them said, with offers due by September 5.