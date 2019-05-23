Money News
May 23, 2019 / 6:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Torrent Power, GSPC seek LNG cargoes for July - sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Torrent Power and Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) are seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in July, three industry sources said on Thursday.

Torrent Power is seeking a cargo for late July in a tender that closed on Wednesday while GSPC is seeking a cargo for mid-July in a tender closing on Thursday, one of the sources said.

Both cargoes are to be purchased on a delivered ex-ship basis (DES), a second source said.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
