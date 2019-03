Private security personnel stand guard outside the main entrance of the Torrent Power head office in the northern Indian city of Agra September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India’s Torrent Power is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in March, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The utility is seeking the cargo for delivery into Dahej terminal on March 26 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, one of the sources said.

Offers are due by March 5, the source added.