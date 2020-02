The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries is seeking five liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery between April and June, two industry sources said on Monday.

The deadline for offers is Feb. 17, one source said.