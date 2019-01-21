Money News
January 21, 2019 / 2:56 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Gail India offers three LNG cargoes from Sabine Pass: sources

1 Min Read

The logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is pictured on its corporate office building in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Gail (India) has offered three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes loading from the Sabine Pass terminal in the United States in 2020, industry sources said on Monday.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy’s Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass site.

It has offered three cargoes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Sabine Pass for second-half January, second-half July and first-half November loading, the sources said.

The tender closes on Jan. 22.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below