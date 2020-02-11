Gail India issues tender to buy and sell LNG cargoes: sources

Birds fly past the logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd installed on its corporate office building in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Gail (India) has issued a swap tender offering two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading in the United States and seeking one for delivery to India, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The offer is for two cargoes loading from the Cove Point plant, they said. One is on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis into Europe for February to March delivery and another is on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for loading from Cove Point over April 25-27.

Gail is seeking a cargo for delivery into Dabhol, India on a DES basis for Feb. 23 to 28, the sources added.

The tender closes on Feb. 12, they said.