Gail India issues tender to sell and buy LNG: sources

Birds fly past the logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd installed on its corporate office building in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - GAIL India has offered two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading from the Cove Point plant in the United States in August and November, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The cargoes will be offered on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, they said.

GAIL is also seeking an LNG cargo for India’s Dahej terminal for late December delivery on a delivered ex-ship (DES), the sources said.

The tender for the swap deal closes on July 3, they added.