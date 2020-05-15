India's GSPC seeks LNG cargoes first time since start of lockdown

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India’s Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time since March, when it issued force majeure notices to its suppliers, as the South Asian country starts to ease a nearly seven-week lockdown.

GSPC is seeking five LNG cargoes for delivery over July to December, two industry sources said on Friday.

The tender closes on May 20, one of them said.

GSPC was one of three Indian companies to issue force majeure notices to their suppliers in late March as domestic gas demand and port operations were hit by a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

GSPC in late March cancelled an earlier tender to import 11 cargoes for deliveries in May 2020 to March 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this week that India would look to ease its lockdown. The government has already allowed some economic activity to resume in areas where there are few cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.