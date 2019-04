File Photo: The logo of Essar group is seen at its headquarters in Mumbai, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

LONDON (Reuters) - Indian commodities conglomerate Essar Group is looking to buy a spot cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in mid-June, two sources said on Monday.

The tender was issued on Monday morning and will close on April 10, they added.