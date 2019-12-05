H-Energy now expects Jaigarh LNG import terminal in India to launch in first quarter 2020

Rome (Reuters) - Indian natural gas company H-Energy Pvt Ltd expects its liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at Jaigarh to start operations in the first quarter of 2020, Rahul Tiwari, H-Energy’s senior LNG trader told a conference on Thursday.

The terminal, which is a floating storage and regasification unit, has been delayed on several occasions, with the previous deadline the fourth quarter this year.

Tiwari told Reuters on the sidelines of the CWC LNG conference in Rome that the launch is now expected in the middle of next quarter.