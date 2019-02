SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought a commissioning cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for its new Ennore terminal in south India, three industry sources said on Monday.

State-owned IOC bought a partial LNG cargo for delivery on Feb. 25 from commodities trader Gunvor, the sources said.

It bought the cargo at about $9.50-9.90 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), one of the sources said.