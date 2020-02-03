Prices in India's Torrent Power LNG tender average $3.50-$3.70/mmBtu - sources

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - India’s Torrent Power has awarded its tender for four liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes at an average of $3.50-$3.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), three market sources said on Monday.

The cargoes are for delivery in April, June, October and December this year. The price spread between different delivery months was likely to have been significant.

The price of the April cargo was close to $3.10/mmBtu, two of the sources said.