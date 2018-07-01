FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
July 1, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Five killed on suspicion of child abduction in Maharashtra - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Five people were beaten to death by a mob on Sunday in a fresh incident of lynching in Maharashtra after suspicions that they were child abductors, media reports said.

There has been a spate of incidents in India based on false messages about alleged child abductors circulating on social media that have triggered mass beatings and a number of other deaths this year.

Sunday’s incident took place at Rainpada village, in a tribal area, after one of the five victims tried to speak to a small girl while getting off a bus, according to media reports.

Villagers became suspicious and attacked the men with sticks and stones. They later placed them in a locked room and beat them, with all five dying from their injuries, reports said.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Andrew Bolton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.