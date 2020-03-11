Malaysia wants to resolve palm oil spat with India within a month, minister says

Palm oil fruits are seen at an African palm oil plantation run by NaturAceites during a temporary state of siege, approved by the Guatemalan Congress following the death of several soldiers in the area, in the village of Semuy II, Izabal Department, Guatemala September 10, 2019. Picture taken September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria/Files

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia aims to resolve its palm oil spat with India within a month, the southeast Asian nation’s new minister of plantation industries and commodities said on Wednesday.

Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali added that he wanted to send a delegation to India as soon as possible in an effort to improve ties between the two countries.

India, the world’s biggest consumer of edible oil, this year set curbs on palm oil purchases from Malaysia in retaliation for comments by then prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, criticising New Delhi’s policy on the Himalayan region of Kashmir.

New Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took office last month after Mahathir’s unexpected resignation.