Malaysia in talks with India, other countries on palm oil sales: minister

FILE PHOTO: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is in talks with India and other countries to urge them to continue buying Malaysian palm oil, its trade minister said on Thursday, after calls for a boycott of the commodity by Indian traders.

“We are continuously engaging not only with India but all countries to purchase our palm oil,” minister Darell Leiking said.

India’s top vegetable oil trade body on Monday asked its members to stop buying Malaysian palm oil, after criticism by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on New Delhi’s actions in the disputed region of Kashmir.