September 12, 2018 / 2:25 PM / a few seconds ago

Ruling on Mallya's extradition case to be given on Dec 10: judge

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The ruling on whether Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya can be extradited from Britain to India to face fraud charges will be given on December 10, England’s Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said on Wednesday.

Vijay Mallya arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

India wants to extradite 62-year-old Indian businessman from Britain to face criminal action relating to loans taken out by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines and Indian authorities want to recover about $1.4 billion they say Kingfisher owes.

Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Andy Bruce

