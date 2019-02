Vijay Mallya leaves after his extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, in London, Britain, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

(Reuters) - UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has approved Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, The Times of India reported late on Monday.

The move comes after a UK court in December ruled that Mallya should be extradited from Britain to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.