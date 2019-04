Vijay Mallya leaves after his extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, in London, Britain, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

(Reuters) - Britain’s court rejected Indian liquor and aviation tycoon Vijay Mallya’s plea against extradition, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday.

In February, UK’s Home Office said the British government had signed an order to extradite Mallya.