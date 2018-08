NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The fall in the rupee was due to external factors and there was no need to worry at this stage, a senior finance ministry official told television channels on Tuesday.

A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

The external factors were expected to ease, Subhash Chander Garg, economic affairs secretary at the ministry of finance, told reporters.

The rupee hit an all-time low of 70.1 per dollar earlier on Tuesday, as concerns about Turkey’s economic woes persisted.