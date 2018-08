MUMBAI (Reuters) - The rupee erased early gains to hit an all-time low of 70.1 per dollar on Tuesday, as concerns about Turkey’s economic woes persisted.

A rupee coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

The rupee was last at 69.99 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 69.95 per dollar.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield inched up to 7.82 percent after staying muted in early trade.