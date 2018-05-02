FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 4:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bonds gain after RBI relaxes foreign investment rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian bonds gained on Wednesday morning after the central bank relaxed investment rules for foreign investors in debt by allowing them to invest in short-term treasury bills issued by the central government.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Last week the Reserve Bank of India withdrew a restriction that allowed foreign portfolio investors to invest in corporate and government debt with tenures of three years or more.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 5 basis points at 7.72 percent by 0337 GMT.

The partially convertible rupee was flat at 66.66 per dollar after falling to a low of 66.75 in initial trades.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

